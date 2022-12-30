IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Historic gun safety reforms bust myth of NRA invincibility

The Beat with Ari

Historic gun safety reforms bust myth of NRA invincibility

2022 was a historic year for gun legislation, with 51 gun safety laws passed in 13 states and a federal bipartisan gun safety bill signed into law. Everytown’s Nick Suplina joins “The Beat” on these groundbreaking changes and the NRA’S inability to block gun reform. Dec. 30, 2022

    Historic gun safety reforms bust myth of NRA invincibility

