Here is why the new indictment of Trump Org and its CFO is rattling Trump

The Manhattan DA has indicted one of Donald Trump’s longest serving and most senior executives, CFO Allen Weisselberg. He was indicted for a $1.7 million scheme at the Trump Organization and faces 15 counts for a range of charges from larceny to tax evasion. The DA also indicted the entire Trump Organization for crimes including tax fraud, false statements, and falsifying or destroying records. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the historic development in the criminal probe.