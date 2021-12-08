‘Billion dollar grift’: MAGA ally known for 'bizarre charades' bolts Congress to work for Trump startup
06:57
Share this -
copied
One of Trump’s top allies in Congress, the former leader of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, is resigning. Nunes is leaving Congress to become the CEO of Trump’s new media company. MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains what this career move signifies.Dec. 8, 2021
‘Billion dollar grift’: MAGA ally known for 'bizarre charades' bolts Congress to work for Trump startup
06:57
Republicans trash Hollywood while running celebrity candidates
03:41
Obama insider on going from 'White Castle' to the White House
05:51
MAGA era reckoning: White nationalists march at Lincoln Memorial
06:38
Trump's media conspiracy destroyed: Biden covered more negatively