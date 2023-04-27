IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Heat on Trump: Mike Pence under oath in Jan. 6 criminal probe: Ari Melber breakdown

Former Vice President Mike Pence testified in the DOJ'S criminal probe into the January 6 insurrection. A decisive victory for Special Counsel Jack Smith and a sign his investigation is accelerating. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber delivers instant analysis right after the story broke on the evidence and how Pence has first-hand information that no other people have.April 27, 2023

