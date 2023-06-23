Heat on Trump: Jack Smith strikes deal with fake MAGA electors in coup probe

Jack Smith’s January 6 probe revives with new heat on MAGA electors. CNN reporting Smith got "at least two Republican fake electors to testify to a federal grand jury in Washington in recent weeks by giving them limited immunity.” CNN adding the move could signal “at least some charging decisions.” MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)June 23, 2023