Heat on Trump: Bombshell links Trump to moving classified docs before DOJ search

Stunning new details in the ongoing legal Trump classified documents probe. The Washington Post reporting that Trump employees moved boxes of documents at Mar-A-Lago one day before the DOJ search of the property. It comes as Trump’s lawyers requested a meeting with Attorney General Garland and a former White House lawyer later predicted Trump will “go to jail” for obstruction. Former Federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti and Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson join “The Beat” to discuss.May 25, 2023