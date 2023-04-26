IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Heat on Fox: DOJ’s Jack Smith pursues tapes about Jan. 6

Fox News whistleblower Abby Grossberg released several new recordings from inside the network including one where Sen. Ted Cruz talks about plotting to thwart certification of Biden's win on January 6th, 2021. Grossberg's lawyer, Gerry Filippatos tells MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber that Special Counsel Jack Smith has reached out about this new evidence.April 26, 2023

