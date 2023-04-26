IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Hear Ted Cruz caught on tape plotting ‘step two’ of Jan. 6 Coup

In an MSNBC exclusive, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on new tape recordings of Sen. Ted Cruz and Fox's Maria Bartiromo. Cruz is caught pushing a fake “commission” to steal the 2020 election and outlining his plot just four days prior to January 6th, 2021. Melber breaks down the damaging "Cruz tapes" and how Cruz went from a Trump foe to a planner of 2020 plot for Trump.April 26, 2023

