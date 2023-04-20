Hear Ted Cruz caught on tape owning himself and Trump

- Now Playing
Hear Ted Cruz caught on tape owning himself and Trump05:55
- UP NEXT
Fox big money penalty marks another step in onset of 'accountability season'03:52
Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch’s ‘stupidity’ gave Dominion a huge win10:03
Ex-Fox producer’s lawyer alleges ‘chauvinism, misogyny’ behind-the-scenes on Tucker Carlson's show10:55
Chris Hayes: How the American right built its own echo chamber09:40
Dominion lawyer who won $787 million settlement on ‘The Beat’07:59
Fox News surrender: $700M+ payout for ‘lies’ breaks records11:40
Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch and Fox surrendered. Truth won big. Rupert lost.17:54
Fox agrees to $787.5 million settlement with Dominion02:34
Series of GOP losses and humiliations threaten right-wing bubble10:26
Dominion Voting Systems lead attorney: Today really was a day of vindication, a little bittersweet04:47
Murdoch caves: Fox News paying $787.5 million amid damaging evidence08:02
Fox News paying $787.5 million after Murdoch, Hannity admissions12:07
'The truth matters': Dominion and Fox News settle for $787 million03:10
Murdoch, Hannity, Tucker face witness stand after bombshell admissions09:48
Jury selected for Fox News and Dominion defamation lawsuit02:45
Fox-Dominion defamation case delayed02:32
Judge: Fox-Dominion trial to begin Tuesday02:59
Start of trial in Dominion lawsuit against Fox News delayed00:34
Start of trial in Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed00:22
- Now Playing
Hear Ted Cruz caught on tape owning himself and Trump05:55
- UP NEXT
Fox big money penalty marks another step in onset of 'accountability season'03:52
Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch’s ‘stupidity’ gave Dominion a huge win10:03
Ex-Fox producer’s lawyer alleges ‘chauvinism, misogyny’ behind-the-scenes on Tucker Carlson's show10:55
Chris Hayes: How the American right built its own echo chamber09:40
Dominion lawyer who won $787 million settlement on ‘The Beat’07:59
Play All