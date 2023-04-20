Hear Ted Cruz caught on tape owning himself and Trump

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In a Beat exclusive, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on a secret recording of Senator Ted Cruz talking with Fox host Maria Bartiromo from November 2020. In this never-before-heard tape Cruz privately doubts Trump on election lies and warns Fox about needing “actual facts” amidst coup talk. It comes as Bloomberg reports the Fox whistelblower’s secret records helped Dominion win a record-breaking penalty. April 20, 2023

