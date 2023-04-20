Hear Ted Cruz caught on tape owning himself and Trump

In a Beat exclusive, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on a secret recording of Senator Ted Cruz talking with Fox host Maria Bartiromo from November 2020. In this never-before-heard tape Cruz privately doubts Trump on election lies and warns Fox about needing “actual facts” amidst coup talk. It comes as Bloomberg reports the Fox whistelblower’s secret records helped Dominion win a record-breaking penalty. April 20, 2023