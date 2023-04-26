Hear indicted Trump aide caught on tape blasting ‘criminal’ Trump colleagues

Former Trump White House aide Peter Navarro caught on tape blasting Trump's inner circle for failing to fully fund the effort to steal the election. Navarro also alleged they cared more about enriching themselves. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this recording from a former Fox News staffer who is now suing the network. Melber reports there is no public charges against any of the officials Navarro cites, as Navarro himself faced criminal indictment and awaits trial.April 26, 2023