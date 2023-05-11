IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Hear George Santos on indicted money scheme and his joke about ‘Jews’| Exclusive audio

    11:37
The Beat with Ari

Hear George Santos on indicted money scheme and his joke about ‘Jews’| Exclusive audio

11:37

In a Beat exclusive, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber airs newly-revealed audio recordings of Rep. George Santos, from journalist and documentarian Blake Zeff. In the tapes – recorded in January and February before Santos was indicted – the GOP congressman discusses his scandals.May 11, 2023

