    He will sing, but won't sing: Giuliani bails on testifying after 'Masked Singer' cameo

The Beat with Ari

He will sing, but won't sing: Giuliani bails on testifying after 'Masked Singer' cameo

Rudy Giuliani is facing possible contempt charges after bailing on a scheduled interview with the Jan. 6 committee. Giuliani cancelled the interview just hours before it was set to begin, after the panel denied his request to tape the interview.May 7, 2022

