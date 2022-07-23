IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

He’s toast: Bannon faces mandatory jail, heat on Trump over aide’s conviction

05:56

Trump’s campaign chief Steve Bannon is found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress. Veteran federal prosecutor Joyce Vance joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaking down why Bannon faces one month to two years in a Washington D.C. jail.July 23, 2022

