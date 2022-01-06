Hannity goes silent after texts reveal MAGA riot concern
After newly released text messages revealed Fox News host Sean Hannity had “advanced knowledge” of Donald Trump’s January 6th planning, the media personality has gone silent. Hannity did not mention the January 6th Committee’s request for his cooperation or his text messages on his own show, despite both being front page news.Jan. 6, 2022
