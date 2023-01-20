IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Hannity confession: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief Murdoch forced under oath

09:55

Fox Chief Rupert Murdoch is testifying in a billion-dollar lawsuit defamation suit, accusing Murdoch and the network’s anchors of “repeatedly and knowingly” pushing false claims. Fox denies wrongdoing and argues It was reporting on newsworthy claims. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the legal implications of Murdoch’s testimony, and what it could mean for the future of his media empire.Jan. 20, 2023

