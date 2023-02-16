Hannity admits it: He knew Trump lied as legal earthquake rocks Fox News empire

A New York State appeals court rejected Fox News’ attempt to shut down a multibillion-dollar defamation suit against the network. The company that brought the case, Smartmatic, accuses Fox News of spreading lies that the voting-technology company helped rig the 2020 election in favor of President Biden. The decision comes as Dominion Voting Systems’ wages a similar $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this developing legal story.Feb. 16, 2023