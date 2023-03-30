Hannity admits it: He knew Trump lied and is called under oath as legal earthquake rocks Fox News

Damaging new email evidence is putting heat on Fox News and shows the network’s internal fact-checking system warned Trump’s election lies were false. Meanwhile, Fox Chief Rupert Murdoch and anchors Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Maria Bartiromo have all been called as witnesses in Dominion’s billion-dollar defamation lawsuit. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports and analyzes the case, discussing why it’s not a media story but an insurrection story. March 30, 2023