IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Double Guilty: 2 Trump lawyers flip in RICO coup case, as D.A. Willis wins again

    02:27
  • Now Playing

    Hamas frees 2 U.S hostages: Family member and veteran reporter Martin Fletcher responds on MSNBC

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Trump prison fears surge: Two MAGA lawyers flip as ‘all arrows’ point to coup

    11:23

  • RICO smoking gun: Trump’s 'crazy' lawyer pleads guilty, flips on Trump (Melber breakdown)

    07:38

  • Historic: Trump coup lawyer flips in guilty plea, as 45’s RICO prison fears rise

    10:05

  • See first wartime trip to Israel by U.S. president

    08:43

  • Losing again: Trump teams up with Jim Jordan and gets a ‘McCarthy-style’ drubbing

    06:54

  • Netanyahu was wrong, but we are united for war, says Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak in MSNBC intv.

    11:53

  • Losing: Trump nod fails to save Jim Jordan from losing 1st Speaker vote

    04:43

  • Neal Katyal on gag order barring Trump from smearing witnesses

    04:48

  • Fmr. NATO Commander on Israel's strategy ahead of expected invasion

    10:12

  • 'Top Secret' Hamas documents show terrorists targeted schools

    02:55

  • 'A country in fury': Veteran foreign correspondent on Israeli response to Hamas

    12:11

  • Biden Official talks policy on terrorism, hostages and war in Israel in MSNBC interview

    08:34

  • Chaos engulfs House as Scalise speakership bid paralyzed by GOP holdouts

    03:19

  • Hamas relentlessly attacks peace process for its own agenda, says U.S. Envoy from PLO-Israel deal

    11:00

  • Hamas aims to kill Saudi deal that would help Palestinians, says U.S. Peace Envoy Dennis Ross

    04:49

  • Hamas terrorism echoes barbaric playbook from Putin to Isis, warns historian

    10:12

  • Amid Israel-Hamas war, foreign relations expert on what's needed for peace

    06:26

  • How did Hamas-Israel war start? Watch breakdown from MSNBC News

    12:03

The Beat with Ari

Hamas frees 2 U.S hostages: Family member and veteran reporter Martin Fletcher responds on MSNBC

05:48

NBC News longtime Tel Aviv bureau chief Martin Fletcher discusses the release of two American hostages, who are part of his wife's family, as Hamas continues holding over 200 other people hostage. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Oct. 20, 2023

  • Double Guilty: 2 Trump lawyers flip in RICO coup case, as D.A. Willis wins again

    02:27
  • Now Playing

    Hamas frees 2 U.S hostages: Family member and veteran reporter Martin Fletcher responds on MSNBC

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Trump prison fears surge: Two MAGA lawyers flip as ‘all arrows’ point to coup

    11:23

  • RICO smoking gun: Trump’s 'crazy' lawyer pleads guilty, flips on Trump (Melber breakdown)

    07:38

  • Historic: Trump coup lawyer flips in guilty plea, as 45’s RICO prison fears rise

    10:05

  • See first wartime trip to Israel by U.S. president

    08:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All