Gutless: 'Mini-Trump' DeSantis crushed by 'big Trump' over vaccine
13:18
As Dr. Fauci warns that omicron will likely cause “just about everybody” to get the coronavirus, Donald Trump is calling out “gutless” Republican politicians for getting vaccinated while muddying the issue for their followers. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Dr. Zeke Emanuel and Chai Komanduri to discuss.Jan. 13, 2022
Gutless: 'Mini-Trump' DeSantis crushed by 'big Trump' over vaccine
