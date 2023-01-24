Guilty: Trump rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk convicted on all counts

Richard Barnett, the criminal trespasser and January 6th rioter who was infamously photographed with his feet on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, was convicted by a federal jury on all eight charges he faced. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the verdict, in a segment playing Jay-Z’s lyrics about Barnett and the criminal justice system. Former RNC Chair Michael Steele says Jay-Z addresses “the lived experience of a lot of Americans, particularly in Black and Brown communities.”Jan. 24, 2023