    Guilty: Trump Org. convicted, victorious NY D.A. speaks out

The Beat with Ari

Guilty: Trump Org. convicted, victorious NY D.A. speaks out

11:27

In his first interview moments after The Trump Org was convicted on all 17 counts, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Trump’s entire company found guilty of criminal tax fraud, conspiracy and falsifying records. It’s a major blow to Trump's company and a vindication for District Attorney Bragg, who led this prosecution. Bragg tells Melber the conviction is “consequential in a number of ways” calling it a “case about cheating, lying, and greed” adding there is “one standard of justice for all.” Bragg adding: “the investigation is ongoing” and "there may be other moments we can report out publicly...with regards to Mr. Trump."Dec. 7, 2022

