Guilty: Trump nailed for fraud as he braces for four other trials

Donald Trump and his family business were found liable for fraud by a New York judge in state Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit accusing Trump of exaggerating the value of his assets in financial statements. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Pulitzer-prize winning investigative journalist David Cay Johnston and Former SDNY Civil Prosecutor Maya Wiley. Sept. 26, 2023