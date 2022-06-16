IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Guilty: Trump Lawyer Says Coup Plotter Has A Problem

10:47

Robert Ray has served as head of the Office of Independent Counsel, as well as one of Fmr. President Trump’s impeachment lawyers. Amid the January 6 hearings, he joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss key witness testimony and the role of Trump lawyer John Eastman -- including new evidence that Eastman requested to be put on a presidential pardon list. Ray tells Melber, “As a lawyer, you try to navigate along the lines of never doing anything that would get you disbarred, never have to take the Fifth Amendment, and I think probably the parallel… is never do anything for which you would have to seek pardon.”June 16, 2022

