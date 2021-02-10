Guilty: Trump accused of fomenting violence against Capitol, Pence by Del. Plaskett

At Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, House managers revealed new, detailed video evidence showing how violent the attack was and - they argued - how it followed Trump’s election plot and instructions. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber states the presentation by Democratic manager and delegate Stacy Plaskett was one of the “best oral arguments” offered, recapping the proceedings with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace and The New York Times' Michael Schmidt.