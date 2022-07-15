Guilty?: Prosecutor outlines "broad" criminal case against Trump beyond Jan. 6

A former Chief of Investigations for the New York County D.A. suggests prosecutors "look to the President himself” in building a broad criminal case against Donald Trump for trying to steal the 2020 election. Adam Kaufmann tells MSNBC that rather than focus solely on the events of January 6, a strong legal case can rely on evidence from that day and Trump's other direct acts after losing the election that sought to conspire to overthrow the result, in this interview on "The Beat with Ari Melber."July 15, 2022