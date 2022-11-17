IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    GOP wins control of House by razor-thin margin as chaos hits party

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    NBC projects GOP wins control of the House of Representatives

    03:52

  • Young people were the game changers in midterms, says historian

    10:46

  • Secy. Austin: Poland missile incident 'most likely' caused by Ukrainian air defense

    01:50

  • ‘Who we’ve always been’: Ken Burns on violence as part of American identity

    06:33

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: The system held and the people spoke their minds

    06:18

  • DNC Chair: Close elections are won on the ground

    07:52

  • Sen. Cortez Masto: You don't take any voters for granted

    07:44

  • Infighting begins dividing GOP after 2022 midterms

    09:17

  • Republicans slow to learn obvious lesson of Trump's ballot box burden

    02:34

  • GOP distancing from Trump rings hollow as Trump holds the party base

    06:27

  • Whitmer cites focus on problem solving in defeat of Trumpy opponent

    07:02

  • Joy Reid: McCarthy's presence in upper management of House GOP has never been profile in courage

    11:25

  • ‘Dramatic contrast in quality, competence, preparedness’ in Warnock over Walker Sen. Ossoff says

    07:30

  • ‘Twisted echo chamber’: Why voters rejected Trump’s extremist candidates 

    06:42

  • 'Loser' Trump torched for party 'funeral' after ruinous midterms

    04:45

  • GOP senate bomb: MAGA allies confront McConnell after Trump’s humiliating losses

    07:50

  • Can Democracy Breathe a Sigh of Relief After the Midterms? Not Quite

    14:06

  • GOP Midterm Losses Don’t Bode Well for Trump in 2024

    11:20

  • The Impact of Young Voter Turnout in the Midterm Elections 

    06:55

The Beat with Ari

GOP wins control of House by razor-thin margin as chaos hits party

02:54

NBC News Chief Political Analyst Steve Kornacki joins Ari Melber as NBC News calls the House control for Republicans. Conventional wisdom before this eight day election had the GOP taking it in a “red wave”. That did not happen and now party leaders face an uphill battle.Nov. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    GOP wins control of House by razor-thin margin as chaos hits party

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    NBC projects GOP wins control of the House of Representatives

    03:52

  • Young people were the game changers in midterms, says historian

    10:46

  • Secy. Austin: Poland missile incident 'most likely' caused by Ukrainian air defense

    01:50

  • ‘Who we’ve always been’: Ken Burns on violence as part of American identity

    06:33

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: The system held and the people spoke their minds

    06:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All