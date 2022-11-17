GOP wins control of House by razor-thin margin as chaos hits party

- Now Playing
GOP wins control of House by razor-thin margin as chaos hits party02:54
NBC projects GOP wins control of the House of Representatives03:52
Young people were the game changers in midterms, says historian10:46
Secy. Austin: Poland missile incident 'most likely' caused by Ukrainian air defense01:50
‘Who we’ve always been’: Ken Burns on violence as part of American identity06:33
Doris Kearns Goodwin: The system held and the people spoke their minds06:18
DNC Chair: Close elections are won on the ground07:52
Sen. Cortez Masto: You don't take any voters for granted07:44
Infighting begins dividing GOP after 2022 midterms09:17
Republicans slow to learn obvious lesson of Trump's ballot box burden02:34
GOP distancing from Trump rings hollow as Trump holds the party base06:27
Whitmer cites focus on problem solving in defeat of Trumpy opponent07:02
Joy Reid: McCarthy's presence in upper management of House GOP has never been profile in courage11:25
‘Dramatic contrast in quality, competence, preparedness’ in Warnock over Walker Sen. Ossoff says07:30
‘Twisted echo chamber’: Why voters rejected Trump’s extremist candidates06:42
'Loser' Trump torched for party 'funeral' after ruinous midterms04:45
GOP senate bomb: MAGA allies confront McConnell after Trump’s humiliating losses07:50
Can Democracy Breathe a Sigh of Relief After the Midterms? Not Quite14:06
GOP Midterm Losses Don’t Bode Well for Trump in 202411:20
The Impact of Young Voter Turnout in the Midterm Elections06:55
