IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    GOP welfare scandal engulfs Brett Favre

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Fooled: Fox News pundits implode amidst Elon Musk whiplash

    11:59

  • See Trump-Nixon drug war shredded in epic Peter Tosh breakdown

    11:28

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

    05:28

  • MAGA warning: Trump’s ‘Big lie’ believers majority of GOP midterm nominees

    08:35

  • Some FBI agents see indictable tax case against Hunter Biden, Washington Post reports

    06:10

  • Oath Keepers leader on trial says group ‘should have brought rifles’ on Jan. 6

    08:39

  • MAGA extremism: Violent ‘civil war’ rhetoric spikes online ahead of midterms

    11:19

  • New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence

    05:32

  • Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

    07:24

  • As U.S. faces rising domestic attacks, some communities put love first

    15:56

  • 'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

    07:25

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? ‘Significant information’ obtained by committee amid Ginni Thomas interview

    10:12

  • GA prosecutors eye Trump crimes, but put RICO and rap first | Melber-Big Boy

    28:40

  • MAGA ‘road map to an insurrection’: Jan. 6 insider on connections to riot and Meadows texts

    08:03

  • Neo-MAGA: Bannon ally’s “Neo-fascist” win tests U.S. and Italy

    12:26

  • ‘Premeditated, fraudulent and illegal’: DeSantis facing lawsuits over ‘cruel’ migrant stunt

    06:46

  • MAGA + QAnon: Trump amplified extreme theories in new messages as MAGA fans raise Q salute

    03:42

  • Trump coup nightmare: Aides testify as DOJ moves up the line in criminal probe

    09:50

  • Turning on Trump: Former MAGA aide says DeSantis is the favorite

    05:21

The Beat with Ari

GOP welfare scandal engulfs Brett Favre

03:13

In a special Fallback Friday, rapper Freddie Gibbs joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber and lawyer Barry Berke on the Brett Favre alleged welfare fraud scandal, his roots in Indiana influencing his music and the controversy around Netflix’s new series, “Dahmer.” Gibbs’ new album, $oul $old $eparately released September 30th.Oct. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    GOP welfare scandal engulfs Brett Favre

    03:13
  • UP NEXT

    Fooled: Fox News pundits implode amidst Elon Musk whiplash

    11:59

  • See Trump-Nixon drug war shredded in epic Peter Tosh breakdown

    11:28

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

    05:28

  • MAGA warning: Trump’s ‘Big lie’ believers majority of GOP midterm nominees

    08:35

  • Some FBI agents see indictable tax case against Hunter Biden, Washington Post reports

    06:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All