The Beat with Ari

GOP tears: See epic, live fact-check of Elon Musk as he waffles on buying Twitter

11:46

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, made political waves when he announced his intention to purchase Twitter. Musk proclaimed he would make the platform more open to free speech and that he would restore Donald Trump’s account, gaining widespread support and praise amongst conservatives. But it may be dawning on some conservatives that Musk isn’t the “savior” they imagined, as the billionaire threatens to pull out of the deal. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains how the GOP played itself, highlighting the evidence that shows Musk’s agenda is to “make money and consolidate power,” and was never about advancing free speech. Melber breaks down this particular brand of “billionaire, monopoly-style capitalism” and warns people should be “wary of billionaires claiming to be altruists.”June 9, 2022

