The Beat with Ari

GOP stokes racial tension in VA in clash over schools and education

09:48

Education has become a major policy issue across the United States, especially in Virginia where Republicans out of power are seizing on the chance to stir up racial tension. Virginia does not formally teach critical race theory, but the Republican candidate for governor is pledging that he will ban it from the state. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by political strategist Chai Komanduri and political contributor Errin Haines to discuss the clash.Nov. 2, 2021

