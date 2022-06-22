GOP Senator caught faking phone call on TV

GOP Senator Ron Johnson is embroiled in a new scandal after text messages released by the Jan. 6 committee showed Johnson pushing Donald Trump’s elector fraud plot on the Senate floor on January 6. When reporters pressed Johnson on his involvement, he pretended to take a phone call to avoid answering any questions. This report by MSNBC’s Ari Melber, and the reporters who were on the scene, fact-check Johnson’s statements.June 22, 2022