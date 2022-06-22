IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Religious right's power goes up in flames in Trump dumpster fire

    GOP Senator caught faking phone call on TV

    Damning: Jan. 6 probe reveals Trump was directly involved in fake electors plot

  Former Watergate prosecutor: Trump could be indicted in GA over coup plot

  Trump henchmen tried to ambush Pence with coup docs on Senate floor

  Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

  Trump's secret plot exposed?: Jan. 6 panel points to Trump in fake electors scheme

  Walls closing in: Trump's "mob" tactics and "rats" talk boomerang in damning Jan. 6 hearings

  Smoking gun: Why Trump lawyer seeking pardon may sink Trump for illegal coup

  Pence Lawyers Muddy Obvious Coup Crime, Says MSNBC Anchor

  Guilty: Trump Lawyer Says Coup Plotter Has A Problem

  Bannon to jail? Judge rejects MAGA ally for Jan. 6 silence as testimony ramps up heat

  Bombshell evidence: Trump ally led MAGA fans on Capitol tour hours before attack

  Under fire: Fox pushed the "big lie," censored Jan. 6 hearing to cater to audience

  Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

  Indicting Trump? Jan. 6 committee open to it as chair reverses

  Trump's 'Costanza problem': Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

  Giuliani 'intoxicated': Trump aide testifies Rudy was drunk on election night

  Trump's secret plot exposed: Second Jan. 6 hearing shows he knew

  They planned it: Star Jan. 6 witness on plot and Trump fans attacking police

The Beat with Ari

GOP Senator caught faking phone call on TV

GOP Senator Ron Johnson is embroiled in a new scandal after text messages released by the Jan. 6 committee showed Johnson pushing Donald Trump’s elector fraud plot on the Senate floor on January 6. When reporters pressed Johnson on his involvement, he pretended to take a phone call to avoid answering any questions. This report by MSNBC’s Ari Melber, and the reporters who were on the scene, fact-check Johnson’s statements.June 22, 2022

