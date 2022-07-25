GOP Sen. Hawley running from 'his' Jan. 6 mob is about far more than his humiliation

New video evidence from the January 6th Committee revealed Republican Senator Josh Hawley running from rioters after his fist salute outside the Capitol. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the backlash to Hawley’s Jan. 6 actions, and lessons from the Pharcyde song “Running” (“can’t keep running away… can’t keep running away”). Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead joins on the scandal. July 25, 2022