GOP’s ‘Woke’ war shredded by the singer behind ‘stay woke,’ Singer Erykah Badu

Many Republicans attack what they call “woke” politics, from Gov. DeSantis to former PresidentTrump. Singer Erykah Badu, who first coined the term “woke” in her 2008 song “Master Teacher,” responds and offers context on the meaning of the term in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. This is an excerpt from a longer discussion available online, the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons (msnbc.com/mavericks). March 28, 2023