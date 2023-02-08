GOP's Trump losses build in 2023: 'Stop Trying to make MAGA happen’

President Biden is set to give his Second State of the Union address before a divided Congress. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once Press Secretary for Donald Trump, will deliver the GOP’s rebuttal to Biden’s address. Political Strategist Chai Komanduri joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, saying the GOP’s choice in Sanders “makes very little political sense,” calling Sanders a “voice for Trump.” Komanduri also compares GOP leadership to the movie “Mean Girls” saying they are "trying to make MAGA happen."Feb. 8, 2023