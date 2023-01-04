GOP's Trump hangover: MAGA puts party in turmoil on day one

The GOP implosion in the House marks the first failed speaker vote in a century. Congressman McCarthy losses three bruising speaker votes after the MAGA fringe stops his bid in its tracks. Now, the GOP mulls McCarthy alternatives after his humiliating defeat on Day 1 of the new Congress. Democratic strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat” saying the GOP civil war is “political suicide” adding he doesn’t “think they care!”Jan. 4, 2023