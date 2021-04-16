GOP's McConnell implodes over 'woke' companies & Jim Crow law

Congressional Republicans are attacking what they call "woke corporations" for opposing a voter suppression law, but the clash is exposing deeper rifts within the GOP. MSNBC’s Ari Melber and strategist Chai Komanduri explore why the GOP is openly touting a re-branding to appear less "pro-corporation," as a new House GOP memo put it, and the limits of this criticism of Corporate America. The report also documents how Sen. Mitch McConnell wound up publicly contradicting his own long-standing positions about corporate free speech.