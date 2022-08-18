GOP's "just comply" lie shredded as Trump allies contradict themselves over search

MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the justice system in America, as recent Trump probes reveal the GOP’s double standard on compliance and violence. Many GOP leaders contradicting their past demands the people “just comply” with police, joining with Trump in resisting lawful subpoenas and probes. Melber reports on how Trump and other powerful, well-connected white people are treated differently by law enforcement, and how the "just comply" rhetoric seemingly only applies to Black and brown people. This is part one of a special MSNBC report. Part two is also available online: bit.ly/thebeatwithariAug. 18, 2022