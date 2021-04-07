GOP's Gaetz in Free Fall: Sought Trump Pardon Before Bombshell Sex Probe Exposed

The New York Times reporting Rep. Matt Gaetz privately asked for a blanket pre-emptive pardon during Trump’s final days in office, but was rebuffed by the White House. The Times quotes "two people told of the discussions." Gaetz is currently facing allegations ranging from possibly paying for sex to possible sex with a 17-year-old, claims he denies. Trump released a tepid statement saying Gaetz never asked him for a pardon.