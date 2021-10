A judge has granted a temporary stay of execution for Julius Jones and another death row inmate who was set to be executed tomorrow, citing an upcoming February 2022 trial challenging the legality of the three-drug cocktail Oklahoma uses to execute inmates on death row. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former SDNY civil prosecutor Maya Wiley and Julius Jones’ attorney Dale Baich to discuss this development in the case. The Beat will stay on this story.Oct. 27, 2021