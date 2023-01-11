IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    GOP in peril: 'Bizarro world' attacks pit Murdoch vs. MAGA

    11:25
  • UP NEXT

    'Idiot clowns': As GOP war worries Fox, McCarthy faces “new rules” | Melber Report

    12:05

  • 'Heat-seeking missile': D.A. mulls indictments in Trump probe as grand jury ends

    06:34

  • 'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

    09:54

  • MAGA 'clown show': How McCarthy foes tried to steal election for Trump

    04:00

  • 'Humiliating': MAGA tornado rocks McCarthy

    04:00

  • MAGA 'clown show': Speaker humiliation a 'drift' in Trump's threat to democracy

    11:38

  • “Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson

    08:59

  • MAGA humiliation: McCarthy chaos reveals 'total collapse of the Republican party'

    12:00

  • 'Idiots', 'clown show': GOP implodes, Fox News melts down, Trump humiliated

    07:56

  • GOP's Trump hangover: MAGA puts party in turmoil on day one

    08:17

  • MAGA bomb hits GOP: 'Mini-Trumps" embarrass McCarthy

    04:06

  • 'Total fraud': New Dem leader links lying Santos to 'MAGA GOP…divorced from realty'

    07:02

  • Coup evidence bolsters case for AG Garland to indict, as DOJ faces heat over 'double standards'

    11:36

  • Historic gun safety reforms bust myth of NRA invincibility

    06:17

  • MAGAworld rocked by Jan. 6 testimony bomb: Top advisors knew of plan to march on Capitol

    02:04

  • New Jan. 6 bomb rocks Trump White House: Burning docs in fireplace

    10:04

  • Bombshell: Incoming Republican's stunning confession

    08:37

  • Coup Bombshells Put Heat On Garland To Indict Trump, Says MSNBC's Melber

    10:09

  • He Did It: Full Jan. 6 Report Scorches Trump "Crimes"

    09:51

The Beat with Ari

GOP in peril: 'Bizarro world' attacks pit Murdoch vs. MAGA

11:25

The new GOP-led House has republicans fixating on the mantra of "defund!" This push is hitting traditionally popular planks in the GOP platform -- like a strong military and strong homeland security. Some Republicans are pushing to defund the IRS. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on why the GOP is in "Groucho Marx territory" and is joined by political strategist Chai Komanduri.Jan. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    GOP in peril: 'Bizarro world' attacks pit Murdoch vs. MAGA

    11:25
  • UP NEXT

    'Idiot clowns': As GOP war worries Fox, McCarthy faces “new rules” | Melber Report

    12:05

  • 'Heat-seeking missile': D.A. mulls indictments in Trump probe as grand jury ends

    06:34

  • 'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

    09:54

  • MAGA 'clown show': How McCarthy foes tried to steal election for Trump

    04:00

  • 'Humiliating': MAGA tornado rocks McCarthy

    04:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All