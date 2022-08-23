GOP hypocrisy exposed: Graham resists subpoena after demanding others ‘yield when asked’

As GOP Senator Lindsey Graham fights a subpoena to comply with the Georgia election probe, and the DOJ reveals it only searched Trump’s house after he failed to cooperate, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber, reports on the dangerous double standard within the American justice system that demands Black and brown people “just comply” with police while powerful, well-connected white people are often celebrated by the far-right for defying law enforcement. Marq Claxton, retired NYPD officer joins, adding "in reality [just comply is] really a subjective instruction,” and is “too often race based."Aug. 23, 2022