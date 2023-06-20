IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    GOP ‘crime family’ conspiracies falter as Hunter Biden pleads to tax evasion

The Beat with Ari

GOP ‘crime family’ conspiracies falter as Hunter Biden pleads to tax evasion

The Justice Department has reached a plea deal with Hunter Biden, who pleaded guilty to charges related to taxes and gun possession. The New York Times reports the deal puts Biden on track to resolve the federal investigation “without jail time.” Political Strategist Chai Komanduri joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: www.msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)June 20, 2023

