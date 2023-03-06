IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

GOP confronted: 'yes to Neo-Nazis, no to drag races' in Tennessee war on free speech

04:35

Tennessee is the first state to ban drag performances on public property, as Republicans use government power to attack free speech and expression. MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber dissects the First Amendment implications of selective government bans on expression in this report. (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 6, 2023

