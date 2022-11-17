IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

GOP ‘chaos’: MAGA hits McConnell after ‘loser’ Trump disappoints in midterms

06:58

GOP in ‘chaos’ as an historic number of Republicans voting to fire Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and a formal challenge to his leadership comes from FL Senator Rick Scott. Ten Republicans made up the largest wave of opposition since he became leader 15 years ago. McConnell speaking out after humiliating midterm losses many attribute to running Trump-infused, MAGA style campaigns, adding that the party had “too much chaos, too much negativity… we turned off a lot of these centrist voters.”Nov. 17, 2022

