GOP bomb goes off: Turning on 'toxic,' 'loser' Trump after humiliating losses

After President Biden and the Democrats outperformed expectations in the midterm elections, the Republican party that was loyal to Trump in extreme terms is suddenly saying Trump dragged the party down and blew a big opportunity to control Congress. You will see the scathing rebuke of Trump from GOP operatives to Fox News to Rupert Murdoch’s papers. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows you Trump’s losing streak dating back to 2016 and reports on what the GOP will do now.Nov. 12, 2022

