IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ayman on Gov. Abbott’s ‘indifference’ towards gun violence—and victims of color

    05:02
  • Now Playing

    GOP blocks gun reform as mass shootings surge: Ari Melber breakdown

    08:31
  • UP NEXT

    Texas governor goes out of his way to say Texas shooting victims were 'illegal immigrants'

    10:08

  • Manhunt continues for Texas man accused of killing five neighbors

    01:19

  • GOP gun policy made our community ‘more dangerous,’ TX Democrat says

    11:22

  • Parents of Louisville bank shooter break silence

    08:47

  • TN St. Reps. Justin Jones, Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson on meeting with Biden on gun reform

    08:13

  • Top TN House Democrat: Republicans are taking their power for granted

    06:05

  • The Mother of Ralph Yarl on her son's health update after being shot by a homeowner last week

    09:04

  • Paying a price: How civil suits could 'drive up the cost' of gun violence

    05:57

  • Ali Velshi: There are more American-owned guns in America than Americans

    07:18

  • Tennessee Republicans say red flag gun law is unlikely to pass

    06:20

  • Breaking down the status of key Trump investigations

    06:18

  • The gun violence epidemic in America

    08:37

  • The right-wing paranoia problem

    11:59

  • Fred Guttenberg reacts to recent mistaken shootings, calls for stricter gun control measures

    05:45

  • Vanderbilt Psychiatrist on Rash of Shootings: 'People are trained to see other people as threats'

    05:16

  • 'Why couldn't you call 911?': Ralph Yarl's father calls for justice

    01:30

  • Anand Giridharadas: We aren't just dividing as a society, we are de-developing

    07:38

The Beat with Ari

GOP blocks gun reform as mass shootings surge: Ari Melber breakdown

08:31

America's gun epidemic grinds on as authorities search for mass shooter who killed five people in Texas. There have been 181 mass shootings in first few months of 2023. The GOP is under renewed pressure as a new poll shows a majority of Americans back stronger gun safety laws. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on “The Beat.”May 1, 2023

  • Ayman on Gov. Abbott’s ‘indifference’ towards gun violence—and victims of color

    05:02
  • Now Playing

    GOP blocks gun reform as mass shootings surge: Ari Melber breakdown

    08:31
  • UP NEXT

    Texas governor goes out of his way to say Texas shooting victims were 'illegal immigrants'

    10:08

  • Manhunt continues for Texas man accused of killing five neighbors

    01:19

  • GOP gun policy made our community ‘more dangerous,’ TX Democrat says

    11:22

  • Parents of Louisville bank shooter break silence

    08:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All