Go after Trump: DOJ vets press Biden-Garland DOJ over slow probe

As evidence mounts about Trump's direct role in the insurrection, legal experts and DOJ veterans say there is evidence AG Merrick Garland is "asleep at the wheel" in this probe. Other DOJ allies note the Department is running a sprawling case and has not shied away from assertive legal steps against Trump administration veterans when warranted, from Jeffrey Clark to Steve Bannon. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the issue.July 15, 2022

