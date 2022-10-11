Giuliani 'targeted' for indictment after years leading 'hell' jail in NYC

In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the harrowing history of Rikers Island, New York City’s notorious jail complex - the second-largest jail facility in the country - and how it captures classism and double standards in American justice from innocent inmates to the contrast with other privileged defendants and some top aides to Donald Trump. The detention center now features overcrowded cells, extreme under-staffing, squalid living conditions, all contributing to a cycle of violence that creates more crime in a facility that’s meant to stop it. The report tracks broader issues in the U.S. criminal justice system that spans across multiple city administrations, both Democratic and Republican.Oct. 11, 2022