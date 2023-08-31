Giuliani loses again: Found liable for defaming election workers over 2020 lies

A federal judge ruled Rudy Giuliani is liable for defaming two Georgia election workers by repeatedly claiming the women were manipulating 2020 ballots. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports and is joined by former civil prosecutor Maya Wiley and former criminal prosecutor Jessica Roth. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Aug. 31, 2023