Giuliani ‘intoxicated’: Trump aide testifies Rudy was drunk on election night

Witness testimony unveiled in the Jan. 6 committee’s second public hearing revealed the internal division among Trump aides over Donald Trump’s election lies and Rudy Giuliani’s state of mind. Trump’s former campaign adviser testified Giuliani was “definitely intoxicated” on election night. Giuliani was the only top Trump aide that went along with Trump’s election lies. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by The Nation’s Elie Mystal and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Danya Perry to discuss the significance of this testimony. June 13, 2022