Giuliani criminal probe bombshell: SDNY vet says 'more going on' after raid

Giuliani criminal probe bombshell: SDNY vet says 'more going on' after raid06:01
Rudy Giuliani's legal woes are increasing as Dominion Voting Systems asks a judge not to dismiss their defamation lawsuit against him. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that Giuliani's lawyer offered to bring him in for questioning two months ago if prosecutors clarified what subjects they planned on discussing. Prosecutors said no deal. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains the significance of these new developments.